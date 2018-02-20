Cinemark movie theaters announce large bag ban

(WSVN) - A national movie chain says moviegoers will no longer be able to bring large bags into its theaters.

Cinemark announced its new policy Tuesday, calling it “an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.”

Bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will no longer be permitted inside the theaters, the company says. Exceptions may be made for medical equipment and diaper bags.

Cinemark said they will not have checkpoints in their locations to check bags, but says the company reserves the right to inspect all bags brought into its theaters.

The large bag ban is set to go into effect on Thursday, the theater chain says.

There are three Cinemark locations in South Florida: Cinemark Paradise 24 in Davie, Cinemark Palace 20 in Boca Raton, and Cinemark Boynton Beach 14.

