Cinco de Wynwood brings Mexican fiesta to South Florida

In just a few days, people around the world will celebrate Mexican heritage on Cinco de Mayo. Deco checked out a celebration in Wynwood where you can sip tequila, eat Mexican food and fiesta all night long.

The streets of Wynwood are getting a taste of Mexico this weekend.

Uber, walk or ride your burro to the Cinco de Wynwood Festival.

Tony Albelo, event director: “We’re kinda mashing up what Cinco de Mayo has become and everything that Wynwood is known for: a lot of fun, a lot of drinks and really just an all-out good time.

Enjoy top-shelf tequila at the bar or visit more than 20 food trucks.

Every hour, a giant piñata will rain down party favors.

Tony Albelo: “When you first walk in, the one thing you can’t miss is our giant piñata. It’s 30 feet long by 20 feet high, full of pyrotechnics and smoke. And every hour on the hour, the piñata is gonna have a surprise for everyone.”

When you’re ready to shake your maracas, head to the main stage.

Tony Albelo: Live DJs all night, but headlining this weekend is gonna be Reykon. He’s one of the top reggaeton stars in the U.S. — actually in the world — and he’s gonna be performing for free.”

Mexican mariachis will also perform, but if you feel like being the center of attention, try your luck on the mechanical bull.

Don’t worry — a shot of tequila will make the embarrassment go away.

The fiesta kicks off at noon on Saturday.

Best of all, you’ll save a few pesos — because this party is free!

Tony Albelo: “This is the biggest Cinco de Mayo celebration in all of South Florida, probably in the entire state. If you want to come, party, people-watch and really just have tons of different things to do and not be bored.”

Cinco de Wynwood will also feature a thrift market with vendors, as well as all kinds of cool street art.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.