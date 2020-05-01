Cinco De Mayo celebrations being delivered by some clever caterers

MIAMI (WSVN) - While Cinco De Mayo celebrations might be put on hold for the time being, margaritas and other food festivities can be brought to you.

Dewey Losasso, Bill Hansen Luxury Catering: “It’s not as fun, not being outside, so I think everyone’s going to have their little mini-celebrations.”

Bill Hansen is bringing the fiesta to you in a box.

Dewey Losasso: “You really get to see people kind of lighten up a little bit.”

For $25 a person, and a minimum of four people, you get quite a package.

Dewey Losasso: “Boneless short rib taco, you have Florida Key West shrimp taco, you have margaritas infused with some local carambola.”

Remember, that’s all per person.

Dewey Losasso: “But you could add too much tequila or a little less tequila. I have a feeling people might be adding a little more tequila right now.”

All you have to do is eat and assemble, but Hansen’s catering will even walk you through that.

Dewey Losasso: “We give you instructions. We have a Zoom call that we put up, and you’ll see a demo of everything that we’re doing.”

Lalo Durazo, Talavera Cocina Mexicana: “In Mexico, Cinco De Mayo is nothing.”

Lalo Durazo: “We want to deliver a little bit of an experience.”

The refrigerated delivery truck makes sure all the food arrives fresh, with a special musical number.

Lalo Durazo: “Mexican songs played by the philharmonic orchestra.”

Lalo Durazo: “16-ounce margarita that we made at the restaurant with freshly squeezed lime juice.”

It’s $20 for four four-ounce margaritas or eight shots.

But you’re also getting a deal on their authentic meals.

Lalo Durazo: “It’s a pre-fixed prep kit, and in minutes you can have a fresh delicious meal on your table. We have enchiladas that you just briefly put in the oven for eight minutes, and it’s ready to eat. It’s very simple.”

