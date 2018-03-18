Cilantro Lime Salad Dressing/Belkys

Dress up a salad with a delicious homemade dressing. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Cilantro Lime Salad Dressing

Ingredients:

3-4 fresh limes, juiced and zested (about 1/2 cup)

1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves

1/2 cup olive oil

2-3 tbs. honey (to taste)

salt and pepper (to taste)

Method of Preparation:

Put ingredients in a blender and blend until well incorporated. Give it a taste test and adjust seasonings to your liking.

To Plate:

This versatile dressing is great on salads and pastas, and can also be used as a marinade for chicken, pork or beef.

Serves: About 8 salad servings, less for pasta and marinades.

