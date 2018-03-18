Cilantro Lime Salad Dressing/Belkys

Dress up a salad with a delicious homemade dressing. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Cilantro Lime Salad Dressing
Ingredients:
3-4 fresh limes, juiced and zested (about 1/2 cup)
1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves
1/2 cup olive oil
2-3 tbs. honey (to taste)
salt and pepper (to taste)
Method of Preparation:
- Put ingredients in a blender and blend until well incorporated. Give it a taste test and adjust seasonings to your liking.
To Plate:
This versatile dressing is great on salads and pastas, and can also be used as a marinade for chicken, pork or beef.
Serves: About 8 salad servings, less for pasta and marinades.
