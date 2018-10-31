Cilantro BBQ Chicken/ Chotto Matte

(WSVN) - Cilantro adds plenty of color and spice to this delicious recipe. Barbecue is on the menu tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Paul

The Restaurant: Chotto Matte, Miami Beach

The Dish: Cilantro BBQ Chicken

Ingredients:

4 chicken thighs (deboned)

Cilantro marinade (recipe below)

1/4 pomegranate seeds

Sliced red onion (for garnish)

Lemon zest (for garnish)

Cilantro marinade:

4 cups cilantro (with stalks)

1 oz. garlic, peeled)

1 tbsp. ginger, peeled and diced

1 tsp. aji amarillo paste or other chili paste

1 cup onion, peeled and chopped

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup grapeseed oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

Method of Preparation:

Cilantro Marinade:

Blend all ingredients until smooth, 2 minutes on full power.

Coat the chicken generously and marinade over night.

Save some of the marinade for cooking.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper and place it on the grill.

BBQ the chicken, skin slide down, until cooked ¾ of the way and skin is crisp.

Allow to rest for at least 2 minutes.

To Plate:

Cut the chicken into 8 pieces and arrange on plate. Garnish with red onion, micro cilantro, fresh grated lemon zest and pomegranate seeds. Drizzle with remaining cilantro sauce.

Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion:

Moshi Moshi (made with gin, sake, sesame water)

Chotto Matte

1664 Lenox Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 690-0743

https://www.chotto-matte.com/miami

