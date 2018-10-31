Cilantro BBQ Chicken/ Chotto Matte

(WSVN) - Cilantro adds plenty of color and spice to this delicious recipe. Barbecue is on the menu tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Michael Paul
The Restaurant: Chotto Matte, Miami Beach
The Dish: Cilantro BBQ Chicken
Ingredients:
4 chicken thighs (deboned)
Cilantro marinade (recipe below)
1/4 pomegranate seeds
Sliced red onion (for garnish)
Lemon zest (for garnish)
Cilantro marinade:
4 cups cilantro (with stalks)
1 oz. garlic, peeled)
1 tbsp. ginger, peeled and diced
1 tsp. aji amarillo paste or other chili paste
1 cup onion, peeled and chopped
1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup grapeseed oil
1/4 cup soy sauce
Method of Preparation:
Cilantro Marinade:
- Blend all ingredients until smooth, 2 minutes on full power.
- Coat the chicken generously and marinade over night.
- Save some of the marinade for cooking.
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper and place it on the grill.
- BBQ the chicken, skin slide down, until cooked ¾ of the way and skin is crisp.
- Allow to rest for at least 2 minutes.
To Plate:
Cut the chicken into 8 pieces and arrange on plate. Garnish with red onion, micro cilantro, fresh grated lemon zest and pomegranate seeds. Drizzle with remaining cilantro sauce.
Serves: 4
Serving Suggestion:
Moshi Moshi (made with gin, sake, sesame water)
Chotto Matte
1664 Lenox Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 690-0743
https://www.chotto-matte.com/miami
