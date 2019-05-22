Ciara is headed to Harvard

(CNN) — She one, two stepped. She leveled up. Now, Ciara is heading to Harvard.

The singer was recently accepted into an executive education program at the Ivy League’s business school, she said on Instagram.

“I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for,” she said. “This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!”

Ciara also thanked Anita Elberse, the faculty chair for her program, the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports.

Admission to the three-day course is “based on … professional achievement and organizational responsibilities,” according to the school’s website. She will earn a certificate of completion at the end of the program.

Participants study Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the musical “Hamilton” and “House of Cards,” for example, to learn about different challenges and success stories in the entertainment business. LL Cool J is among past graduates of the program.

Ciara’s latest album “Beauty Marks,” was released on May 10 under her own label Beauty Marks Entertainment. The collection has sold more than 135,000 equivalent album units globally, according to the singer, and has been viewed more than 208 million times on YouTube.

