FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sometimes, having a great meal is almost a religious experience.

That’s never more true than at Holly Blue, which opens Thursday night.

At this church-turned-restaurant, you want the plate passed to you.

Fort Lauderdale foodies, your prayers have been answered.

Holly Blue and the Angeles are taking over the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Flagler Village.

Vanessa Cardaci: “We had the opportunity to go into the oldest evangelical church in Broward County. It’s a 125-year-old building.”

The move was meant to be.

Vanessa Cardaci: “Every time we drove past the church we’d say, ‘That should be activated. Something amazing needs to go in there. It should be a restaurant. It should be a nightclub.”

Holly Blue is new but touches of the church remain.

Vanessa Cardaci: “The stain glass windows are still here. You can still see them visually both on the interior and exterior of the building.”

There’s plenty of space to dine indoors.

You can also hang out on the veranda, which is surrounded by lots of greenery.

No matter where you wind up, you’ll dig your dinner.

Vanessa Cardaci: “We have a lot of talent in the kitchen, and there’s a little Asian influence, Italian influence. There’s really something for everyone.”

That goes for the drinks, as well.

Vanessa Cardaci: “We have devoted a ton of energy into making sure the cocktail program is like no other.”

When you wrap your lips around the vodka-driven Miss B or sip some of the rum-soaked Havana Club Blanco, you’ll definitely feel blessed.

Then it’s time to hit the Angeles.

Vanessa Cardaci: “The Angeles is a high energy nightclub, something that Fort Lauderdale really has not seen.”

You’ll definitely feel the spirit in here.

Vanessa Cardaci: “The Angeles is located inside of the sanctuary within the building.”

Whoever you are, Holly Blue and the Angeles will make a believer out of you.

Vanessa Cardaci: “We like to provide things for the locals and the tourists alike.”

Juan Cobain: “I honestly think that this is a spot Fort Lauderdale needed, the diversity of the team, the food, the nightlife.”

