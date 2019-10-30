Want a breakfast sandwich at 3 p.m.? Need a middle of the day snack? If you’re in Coconut Grove, you’re in luck. Chug’s Diner takes some Cuban classics and gives them somewhat of a gourmet makeover. The foodie upgrade is thanks to Chef Michael Beltran, chef/owner of the finer dining spot, Ariete, about a block away from Chug’s.

Order at the counter and the friendly wait staff will bring your order to your table inside or outside in the courtyard. The hardest part of ordering is staring at all the fresh pastries at the counter just waiting to end up in your belly. LOL.

Order a “Completa” with 3 eggs, Cuban toast and breakfast potatoes ($7.99) or the Scramble Sandwich served on Cuban bread with Gouda cheese ($6.49). I had Scramble Sandwich a few weeks ago when I skipped breakfast and was still craving something “eggy” at 2 p.m. Apparently, my mom was too, cuz she ordered the Breakfast Sandwich on Cuban bread with ham and a fried egg topped with crispy potatoes ($7.49).

If you’re not feeling breakfast at 2 p.m. and need lunch, there’s plenty of salads to choose from, ranging from a simple Mixed Green ($7.99) to a fancier Buratta and Avocado salad served with grilled bread ($15). On the heartier side there’s lots of sandwiches to choose from ($5.99 – $17.99) and full on meals on the “Abuela’s Plates” menu served with white rice, black beans and your choice of protein.

Keep on chugging along, Chug’s.

Chug’s Diner

3444 Main Highway

Coconut Grove, FL

786-534-8722

chugsdiner.com

