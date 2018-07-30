There is absolutely nothing more satisfying than watching Chris Van Vliet push himself to extremes — like interview someone named Chris. Tonight, we’re finding out if Christopher Van Vliet can keep up with Christopher Robin.

Hayley Atwell (as Evelyn Robin): “You’ll be working this weekend?”

Ewan McGregor (as Christopher Robin): “Well, it can’t be helped.”

We always knew Christopher Robin as a boy, but in this movie he’s all grown up — and like a lot of grown-ups, he’s lost his sense of imagination and is working at a job he hates.

Ewan McGregor (as Christopher Robin): “Pooh?”

Jim Cummings (as Winnie the Pooh, voice of): “Christopher Robin!”

Ewan McGregor (as Christopher Robin): “No, no, no, no, no, no!”

That all changes when Winnie the Pooh comes back to help Christopher Robin find his inner child and start enjoying life again.

Ewan McGregor (as Christopher Robin): “I’m not who I used to be. I’m lost.”

Jim Cummings (as Winnie the Pooh, voice of): “You need to remember who you are.”

Ewan McGregor: “I grew up being read the books, A.A. Milne’s books, and I didn’t realize how familiar I was with the cartoons until I heard our Winnie the Pooh’s voice, and then I went, ‘Of course. I know it inside out.'”

Not only did we get to sit down with Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell. We also got to sit down with the real stars of the movie.

Winnie the Pooh: “Before we keep going, you wouldn’t happen to have any honey, would you?”

Chris Van Vliet: “I don’t have any honey, but I’m sure we can get some. Winnie wants some honey. Can we get him some honey? How much has Christopher Robin changed? It’s been a while since you saw him last.”

Winnie The Pooh: “Well, as I recall, he’s much taller than I remember.”

The movie is a total throwback to your childhood, and just hearing the voices of these characters will instantly make you smile.

Chris Van Vliet: “Eeyore, nobody knows more about fun than you. How much fun did you have making this movie?”

Eeyore: “Ahh, hmm. Define fun.”

Jim Cummings (as Winnie the Pooh, voice of): “Christopher always comes to save us. Now it’s our turn to save him.”

Chris Van Vliet: “T-i-double-g-er, what was it about this that drew you to this project?”

Tigger: “Well, it’s like the role was written for me, I mean, stripes and all, which is why I never read the script. Why mess with perfection?” (laughs)

Piglet had a bit of a different answer.

Piglet: “Once Pooh said he was doing it, I said, ‘I’m in.’ Also, well, I was too afraid to say no.”

And it turns out Winnie might be giving Tom Cruise a run for his money in the next ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie.

Winnie the Pooh: “Well, I was allowed to do my own stunts, sometimes even on purpose.”

“Christopher Robin” bounces into theaters on Friday, Aug. 3.

