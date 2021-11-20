DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Doral.

The city on Friday took another step to get into the spirit of the season.

7News cameras captured the moment the Christmas tree was lit up at CityPlace Doral.

There was also a fountain light show, magical snowfall and special appearances from a trio of Christmas legends: Rudolph, Frosty and Santa Claus himself.

Yuletide carolers also provided a cappella holiday entertainment.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.