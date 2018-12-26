Christian Bale talks with Deco about transforming into Dick Cheney in ‘Vice’

Smoking, drinking, watching Deco — there’s all kinds of vice in this world. But the vice everyone’s talking about this week is the Golden Globe nominated movie. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is celebrating Boxing Day by gifting us with his interviews with the stars of “Vice.”

Happy Boxing Day indeed! We all know that Christian Bale is a fantastic actor, and it’s because of how dedicated he gets to these roles.

He lost 60 pounds for a movie called “The Machinist,” turned around a few months later and put on 100 pounds for “Batman Begins,” lost all that, then put on a ton of weight for “American Hustle.” And for this movie, he not only gained 45 pounds to be the same size as Vice President Dick Cheney, he looks exactly like him.

Justin Kirk (as Scooter Libby): “This isn’t something that a vice president really does.”

Christian Bale (as Dick Cheney): “Well, it is now.”

Christian Bale is virtually unrecognizable as Dick Cheney in “Vice.” The movie peels back the curtain at Cheney’s quest to become the most powerful vice president in United States history.

Christian Bale (as Dick Cheney): “I’m going to show the world the true power of the American presidency.”

Dick Cheney is a notoriously private person, so everything here is taken from books or articles written about him.

Chris Van Vliet: “What do you think Dick Cheney would think of this performance?”

Christian Bale: “I think he would think I’m a rather insignificant fellow, and he’d pay no heed to me whatsoever or what I’ve done.”

You’ve have to think Cheney would be impressed by the 45 pounds that Bale gained and the four hours of makeup every morning to nail this look.

Chris Van Vliet: “A lot of people are focusing on the weight that you gained for this role. I’m more interested in when you guys were done, how did you get back to looking like this?”

Christian Bale: “Eating my kids’ leftovers and going to bed hungry and miserable.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, sounds nice.”

Christian Bale: “Mmhmm.”

Steve Carell (as Donald Rumsfeld): “So what’s it going to be: yes or no?”

Christian Bale (as Dick Cheney): “It’s a yes.”

Steve Carell (as Donald Rumsfeld): “You don’t even know what the question is, do you?”

And talk about an A-list cast. Steve Carell plays Donald Rumsfeld, Sam Rockwell is President George W. Bush, you’ve got Tyler Perry as Colin Powell and Amy Adams plays Lynne Cheney, Dick’s wife. She tells me she was blown away by Bale’s performance.

Amy Adams: “I get overwhelmed with his commitment level, and I think that encourages me to sort of dive into a deeper transformative place.”

Steve Carell (as Donald Rumsfeld): “So what’s the plan?”

Christian Bale (as Dick Cheney): “The plan is to take over the damn place.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You’ve played so many amazing characters over your career. I’m interested to know which one you think would make the best president.”

Christian Bale: “Oh my Lord. It would have to be whichever one desired power the least.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Maybe Bruce Wayne?”

Christian Bale: “He’s got a few too many issues really going on there. I don’t think he would be a good one.”

“Vice” is in theaters now. Christian Bale’s performance here is amazing. It’s earned him nominations for the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards and he’s a heavy favorite to win his second Oscar for this.

