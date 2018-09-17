Chrissy Teigen sets the record straight on her last name

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen says people have been mispronouncing her last name for years, and she hasn’t corrected them.

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

But the model took to social media on Sunday to say it’s not Teigen (TEE’-gihn), but Teigen (TY’-gihn). Off camera, her mother confirmed it with a “Yep!”

The 32-year-old says she’s “tired of living this lie.”

I don’t correct people but I do I don’t know im so tired please let me go — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

She previously wrote on Twitter that her name has been mispronounced and she “doesn’t correct people, ever.”

