Chrissy Teigen has some thoughts about Meghan Markle’s dad

(CNN) — Add Chrissy Teigen to the list of people who are not a fan of Thomas Markle.

Over the weekend, the outspoken “Lip Sync Battle” co-host tweeted about Markle’s interview with The Daily Mail in which he talked about what he describes as an estranged relationship with his daughter, Meghan Markle.

“This guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him,” Teigen tweeted. “Let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing.”

The elder Markle has been in the news quite a bit since his daughter’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

The former Hollywood lighting director gave several press interviews prior to the couple’s May wedding and became the subject of controversy when it was reported that a series of supposedly candid photographs of him were actually staged.

His daughter, Susan Markle, said at the time she was the one responsible for the photo shoot and added that she wasn’t sure if her father had been compensated for the images.

“I have no idea. But if he did, I am going to assume it was a pittance — they don’t pay that much,” she said. “It really was so the world could see him doing the healthy things.”

Markle ended up unable to attend the royal wedding after he suffered a heart attack.

Since then, Markle says he has lost contact with his daughter and feels shunned by the royal family.

He told The Daily Mail he worries that he may not get to see any future grandchildren Markle and Prince Harry may have and theorized that it would perhaps “be easier for Meghan if I died.”

“Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her,” he said. “But I hope we reconcile. I’d hate to die without speaking to Meghan again.”

