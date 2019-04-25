Chris tries zip-lining at Jungle Island in Miami

Some days, you feel like you’re hanging by a thread. Today, Chris is hanging by a cable! He’s found SoFlo’s only outdoor zip line and is trying it out in this week’s Keeping Up With Chris.

Ever since we started doing this Keeping Up With Chris segment over a year ago, I’ve been wanting to do a zip line. Well, it turns out the closest zip line to us is in Central Florida — until now! Jungle Island just opened up a new area called Adventure Bay. Oh, yeah, South Florida finally has an outdoor zip line!

Chris Van Vliet: “I know this is what a lot of people think of when they think of Jungle Island. The parrots are still here, the animals are still here, but if you haven’t been here in a while, there are some big, new additions.”

Dr. Jason Chatfield, general curator and staff veterinarian: “This is our new activation. It’s called Adventure Bay at Jungle Island. We have five different things you can do. It is great. A big-time adventure for the entire family.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I am most excited about your zip line. Tell me about it.”

Jason Chatfield: “As are most people. I will tell you about it. It’s scary, it’s fun, it’s fast [and] it makes you feel like you’re flying.”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s 250 feet long, and it’s the only outdoor zip line in all of South Florida.”

Everything inside Adventure Bay, including the zip line, is included in the Jungle Island general admission price, and this is just a taste of what’s to come.

Chris Van Vliet: “So it’s one zip line for now, but it will soon be multiple zip lines.”

Jason Chatfield: “Multiple zip lines, multiple ropes courses, some short for youngsters, some up in the air. If you want adventure, this is the place to come. If you want to get out of your comfort zone, come to Jungle Island.”

To get out of our comfort zone, we have to get a little uncomfortable with the harness.

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s actually more comfortable than it looks.”

*Staff member tightens Chris’ harness*

Chris Van Vliet: “I spoke too soon.”

Staff member: “Wait till I do the legs.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s it?”

Staff member: “We’re ready to zip now.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That was so easy!”

Chris Van Vliet: “So this looks like a slide here, and it is a slide, but it’s also an emergency exit in case you get up to the top, and you go, ‘Ooh, that’s too high.'”

Staff member: “Alright, you ready?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Let’s do it!”

Staff member: “Stand on your tippy toes for me.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Woo!”

Staff Member: “So what you’re going to do when you go down is hold on to the black rope.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I mean the zip line is awesome, but look at this view. I mean, look at that!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Three, two, one! Woo!”

*Chris goes down the zip line*

Chris Van Vliet: “Woooo! Oh, man!”

Now, don’t worry. If you like Jungle Island for the animals, they’re still there too.

What should I zip over and try now? Email me. That’s my direct email address right there: KeepingUpWithChris@wsvn.com.

I am happy to report that in the time we spent at Jungle Island, we didn’t see anyone chicken out and have to take that emergency exit slide.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

305-400-7000

https://www.jungleisland.com/

