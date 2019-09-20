Chris takes up painting with iconic artist Romero Britto

Romero Britto’s art is everywhere, especially here in Miami. I love his work so much that I asked Britto if I could create some art with him. I don’t even know him, and somehow he said yes, so yeah, I had the incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience of creating a masterpiece with one of the world’s most celebrated artists. This was so crazy!

Chris Van Vliet: “How can you not smile when you see some Romero Britto art?”

Romero Britto: “Well, I mean, people who are attracted to my work, basically they are attracted to happiness.”

Romero Britto’s art is as colorful as he is, and his art is everywhere. Britto is the most licensed artist in the world.

Romero Britto: “My work is very direct. It’s very happy, very optimistic, very positive.”

Born in Brazil, Britto now calls Miami home, and he invited me to his studio in Wynwood for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Chris Van Vliet: “So what are we going to be doing here today?”

Romero Britto: “So, I think I’m going to surprise you.”

Chris Van Vliet: “OK!”

Romero Britto: “Here you go. This is what you’re going to wear.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Whoa!”

Romero Britto: “You’re standing here, and I’m going to do a drawing for you.”

Britto has done portraits for the likes of Elton John, Michael Jackson, Muhammad Ali, Queen Elizabeth, and today, not only will I join that elite club…

Romero Britto: “All right, come over.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Ahhh! Hahaha! Wow!”

I’m also going to help paint it.

Romero Britto: “Fill in this black like here. If you don’t go over the line, that would be fantastic.”

Romero Britto: “All right, we’re going to do it together.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah, let’s go.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Is there a rule, like the brush strokes should go the same way?”

Romero Britto: “No, there’s no rule.”

Chris Van Vliet: “There’s no rules.”

Romero Britto: “No rules.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I don’t know what to do here.”

Romero Britto: “Here you can go like this.”

Romero Britto: “Let me see the color of your eyes. They’re kind of green, yeah.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Kind of, yeah.”

Romero Britto: “Smile with your mouth closed. OK, let’s see.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, now it’s coming together.”

It’s almost done, but I don’t get to see the finished piece here at the studio. I see it at the same time as everyone else, at the official unveiling at Britto’s gallery on Lincoln Road.

Romero Britto: “Three, 2, 1.”

(painting unveiled to applause)

There it is: my face, immortalized as a Britto work of art forever!

