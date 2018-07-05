Chris takes on the tallest swing ride in the world in Orlando

Florida is known for a lot of things — alligators, oranges and retirees. And now it’s home to the world’s tallest swing ride, the Orlando Starflyer, which just opened in June. We headed up the turnpike to see how tall this thing really is. Spoiler alert — it’s exceptionally tall.

On International Drive in Orlando, there’s one attraction that stands above the rest — quite literally.

Chris Van Vliet: “So we’re down here and the Starflyer is all the way up there!”

Chris Van Vliet: “The Starflyer is tall. How tall is this?”

Ritchie Armstrong, developer: “The Orlando Starflyer is 450 feet tall. It travels up to 60 miles an hour.”

And that officially makes the Orlando Starflyer the tallest swing ride in the entire world — and it’s the tallest ride of any kind in Florida.

Chris Van Vliet: “When people think of Orlando, they think of Disney and they think of Universal. Starflyer is a taller attraction than anything that those guys have.”

Ritchie Armstrong: “Oh, it’s huge. You can see this from miles and miles around.”

The Orlando Starflyer fits 24 riders at a time — and costs $13 per person.

Ritchie Armstrong: “The ride lasts for three to four minutes, but it’s something you’ll remember for the rest of your life, I can assure you of that.”

But you know we didn’t just come here to talk about the ride…

Chris Van Vliet: “A little seatbelt action.”

We gotta see what the Starflyer is all about!

Chris Van Vliet: “I don’t know. What do you think, do I hold here? Do I hold here? Do I not hold?”

I didn’t even have time to answer that question because…

Chris Van Vliet: “Here we go! Oh man, you go up so quick!”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s a lot faster than you’d think.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh! We’re at the very top now! Woo!”

Chris Van Vliet: “That is certainly the highest ride I’ve ever been on. Wow, it’s not even scary. It’s just fun. Can we do it again?”

FOR MORE INFO:

Orlando Starflyer

8265 International Dr.

Orlando, FL 32819

(407) 640-7009

https://www.visitorlando.com/things-to-do/attractions/Orlando-StarFlyer/47057/

