Chris takes a sneak peak at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World

Rebel forces and a Sith lord’s minions are gathering for an epic clash. Not in a galaxy far far away, but in Orlando! Former imperial commander turned Deco correspondent Chris Van Vliet is there with a first look at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

It actually turns out that a galaxy far, far away is like a three-ish hour drive north on the Florida Turnpike.

You see this behind me? Yeah, that’s the Millennium Falcon. I flew that today!

That’s one of the many, many things I did here at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Welcome to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge here on the planet of Batuu.

“Bright sons, friends welcome to Batuu.”

Galaxy’s Edge covers 14 acres inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios and is one of the largest and most technologically advanced expansions in Disney World’s history.

Zsolt Hormay, Disney Imagineer: “It’s a very special place that we have created for our fans and our guests, and we really wanted to make sure that once you enter Batuu, you really feel like you’re on a separate different planet.”

This is a completely immersive experience with a story that takes place during the most recent “Star Wars” films.

Look at this! The attention to detail here is insane! Even the trash cans are out of this world!

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s very hot here on Batuu, so we’re gonna drink a little bit of this. You could read that, right? OK, it’s right here. Blue Milk or Green Milk? We got them both. Blue and Green Milk? Really good. A little secret for you, though: There’s actually not any milk in it. Good, though.”

You can also fill up with “Star Wars” inspired food and leave with a piece of Batuu, including your own personalized lightsaber.

Chris Van Vliet: “Now, the main attraction in here is unlike anything you’ve ridden before. It’s called ‘Smuggler’s Run,’ and it’s different because you get to fly that beast right there! *points at Millennium Falcon* The Millennium Falcon! Look at this. There it is.”

Here’s the cool thing about this ride: It’s a different ride every time because it’s completely interactive, so based on how we fly the Millennium Falcon will determine how this ride will be.

Chris Van Vliet: “Uh oh, uh oh. That’s not good! Woah! Guys we did it! *starts celebrating*”

We survived! We didn’t crash the Millennium Falcon! It’s still here behind us.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opens Thursday at 6 a.m.

