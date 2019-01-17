Cash for gold! Tax time! Ten wings for $1! They all have one thing in common: They’re advertised on the side of the road by sign spinners — and now someone is joining their ranks. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is here with some sign language.

I’ve always been impressed by what those sign spinners can do — so impressed, in fact, that I applied for a job as a sign spinner. And they hired me! Hey, maybe you’ve even seen me on the side of the road.

Even if you don’t want to look, sign spinners will catch your attention every time.

Chris Van Vliet: “This is way better than the guy on the side of the road with a chicken suit on waving at people.”

Renesse Fernandez: “Definitely. Some of our team members are flipping and [doing] gymnastics. We incorporate all of that.”

Sign Spinner Advertising in Pompano Beach has been doing this for the last 10 years. Today, they’ve offered me a spot on their team.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m hoping this will be my new job. What skills do I need?”

Renesse Fernandez: “Have a great attitude. Attitude is probably the number one thing.”

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, how do I look?”

Renesse Fernandez: “Great, ready to go.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m ready to do this.”

Now that I’m in uniform, let’s start training!

Renesse Fernandez: “So when you spin, you’re just going to do a crisscross, bring it back around.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Ohh!”

Renesse Fernandez: “Wait, let me get out of the way.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Good move.”

*Chris spins it several times*

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m not very fast.

Renesse Fernandez: “That’s pretty good, pretty good.”

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, OK, not a bad start.”

Not a bad start, but it wasn’t long before this.

*Chris drops the sign*

But that’s OK!

Renesse Fernandez: “We teach you recovery moves, how to look cool when you drop the sign.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Hold on, I got it, I got it. Check me out.”

Renesse Fernandez: “Excellent.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Boom!”

We learn some behind-the-back moves and combine that with the spinning.

Chris Van Vliet: “That was my best one yet! That’s it. Let’s go outside and do it for real now.”

Renesse Fernandez: “But you’ll be great. You’re ready. Just don’t mess up.”

I get to work showing off my skills, but there’s one thing I didn’t take into account.

Renesse Fernandez: “It’s so hard in this wind. Wow, you guys are pros!”

Since this is my first day on the job, I really want to impress the boss.

Renesse Fernandez: “You gotta get that honk.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Maybe the behind-the-back will get a honk. Big waves, big waves.”

Hmm, the waves aren’t working. Maybe some air guitar?

Chris Van Vliet: “Really gotta work for these honks here.”

The sign is 6 feet long and weighs just 2 pounds, but those 2 pounds feel more like 200 pounds after being out here for an hour, which makes this that much sweeter.

*Drivers honk*

Chris Van Vliet: “Hey, there we go! Wooo!”

So the next time you see a sign spinner on the side of the road, please give them a honk. It’s hard work, and they are super talented.

So what should I do next week? You know I’m up for anything! Email me at keepingupwithchris@wsvn.com .

