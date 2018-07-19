Chris speaks to cast of ‘Mamma Mia!’ about sequel/prequel

The “Mamma Mia!” sequel has a cast featuring Cher, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James — and Chris got to talk to them all! He went across the pond to London to sing some ABBA tunes with them.

Amanda Seyfried (as Sophie): “I have never felt closer to mom. I’m in the exact same place she was all those years ago.”

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” takes us back to the same Greek hotel from the first movie, but now Amanda Seyfried’s character, Sophie, is in charge.

Chris Van Vliet: “Amanda, after 10 years, did you think we’d be talking about a sequel?”

Amanda Seyfried: “No, it’s shocking. I’m still shocked. We have this amazing cast and it’s actually way better than the first one in every way.”

The movie serves as both a sequel and a prequel — with flashbacks to 30 years ago. Lily James had the daunting task of playing a young Meryl Streep.

Chris Van Vliet: “Did you speak to Meryl about playing a young Meryl?”

Lily James: “Ahhh no, I didn’t. The best way of talking to Meryl was by watching her Donna Sheridan, which I did on repeat.”

Chris Van Vliet: “How many times do you think you watched it?”

Lily James: “Hundreds and hundreds of thousands of times. I’m not joking.”

Even though a decade has passed, Colin Firth says that’s actually a good thing.

Colin Firth: “Time adds some layers. It adds some substance. The fact that the cast you saw in the first film have now aged 10 years, the audience has aged at the same time.”

Pierce Brosnan was ripped by critics for his singing in the first movie. Remember this?

Pierce Brosnan (as Sam singing): “You love me, and you know it.”

So I wondered if anything had changed…

Chris Van Vliet: “Pierce, I read that you had taken singing lessons for this, is that right?”

Pierce Brosnan: “No, I gave up on the singing lessons after the first one.”

That obviously wasn’t the case for Cher, who steals every scene she’s in!

Amanda Seyfried (as Sophie): “Grandma, you weren’t invited.”

Cher (as Ruby Sheridan): “That’s the best kind of party, little girl.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Cher, I know you don’t do a lot of films, so how did they get you for this one?”

Cher: “My dear friend who used to be my agent, he called me and he said you’re doing ‘Mama Mia!’ and he hung up.”

But doing the movie actually scared Cher.

Cher: “I was terrified because I didn’t know anybody. These were people who had already done a movie, they were already family. I was not only a stranger, I was a strange character, and I didn’t realize it was gonna be so much fun.”

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is out on Friday.

