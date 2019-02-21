The best kind of workout is one where you forget you’re working out. That’s exactly what happened when I tried rowing for the first time. Once I figured out how to do it, it was a blast, but the next day, I was like, “Oh, wow, my arms, my legs.” Heck of a workout.

Rowing is a thing of incredible beauty. It’s also the ultimate team sport.

Chris Van Vliet: “How many people are going to be in a boat that I’m in today?”

Stephanie Smith, Miami Beach Rowing Club: “You’re going to do a four-man boat and a one-man boat.”

From now until March 31, you can take a four-day rowing class at the Miami Beach Rowing Club for just $156. That’s 20 percent off.

It’s all part of Heath and Wellness Months put on by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Jennifer Diaz, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau: “We’re giving special incentives for people to get out and enjoy their backyard. If you’ve always had that inkling, now is the time to do it.”

And I am doing it! But before I can get out on the water, I need to learn the basics here on dry land.

Stephanie Smith: “Legs, body, then arms.”

From there, we move closer to the water, but not quite on the water.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, man.”

Stephanie Smith: “It will all make sense once we get out on the boat though.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, no, I messed up the hands here.”

Stephanie Smith: “It’s OK, you caught it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So I’m going to grab this first?”

Stephanie Smith: “Yep.”

Stephanie Smith: “You can lower down in. Good.”

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, I’m in. And then?”

Stephanie Smith: “And then you can slip your shoes off.”

It’s a bit of a rocky start.

Chris Van Vliet: “Whoa! Gotta get my balance here.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, no, I’m going to crash.”

Stephanie Smith: “It’s all right. These boats are indestructible.”

Chris Van Vliet: “But that boat might not be.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh! That wasn’t right.”

After a little bit of time, and some great teaching by Stephanie, I’m starting to get the hang of this.

Stephanie Smith: “Long arms, think eyes up, look at the tip of your boat.”

Chris Van Vliet: “This feels better.”

Stephanie Smith: ‘Yeah, it looks a lot better.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Boom! The fact that I’m still dry is a real win.”

But we’re not done. Oh, no! We’re stepping things up to that bad boy right there: the quad boat.

Chris Van Vliet: “So we’re going to be going fast now.”

Stephanie Smith: “Yeah, we’re going to get it going.”

She’s not kidding. With all four of us rowing in sync, we’re really starting to move.

Chris Van Vliet: “I definitely got us wet there. I’m sorry.”

Stephanie Smith: “No, it’s OK. It’s a water sport.”

Chris Van Vliet: “All right! We did it!”

Stephanie Smith: “Nice job.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Thank you.”

So what do you want to see me do next? Hit me up with suggestions by e-mailing me at keepingupwithchris@wsvn.com.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Beach Rowing Club

6500 Indian Creek Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-861-8876

http://rowmiamibeach.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.