Chris Van Vliet: “Alright, so what do you have us doing here today?”

Kim Pritano CEO/President Gilda’s Club South Florida: “So today you’re going to be rappelling off of the AutoNation building in support of Gilda’s Club.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And how far exactly will we be rappelling?”

Kim Pritano: “This building is 17 stories high.”

Seventeen stories — and all of the proceeds from this event go toward Gilda’s Club of South Florida, named after Gilda Radner from “Saturday Night Live.”

Kim Pritano: “She wanted a place where people would be able to come and not face cancer alone and be able to live a better quality of life.”

Gilda died of ovarian cancer in 1989, but before she passed away, she started Gilda’s Club.

Kim Pritano: “When you think about cancer, going over the edge is not that far of a leap.”

We get geared up.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, that is tight! Yeah!”

And then head up!

Chris Van Vliet: “So it says, ‘Danger, do not stand on wall,’ which is OK because we are actually going to go over it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “We put this helmet on so tight that I’m going to have Peyton Manning forehead. I have Peyton Manning forehead, don’t I? Oh yeah, look at that line.”

*deep breath*

Chris Van Vliet: “Starting to feel real now that we’re up here.”

A few last safety checks, then..

Chris Van Vliet: “OK! Alright, we’re doing it. Can you hear me breathing heavily? Because I am.”

*first drop*

Chris Van Vliet: “Ahhh! OK, OK.”

*rappelling*

Chris Van Vliet: “It is a long way down. Oh, hahaha. OK. Oh, wow.”

*continues to rappel*

Chris Van Vliet: “Almost there. Woo! Hahaha! Yeah!”

*lands back on the ground*

Chris Van Vliet: “Ahh! What an adrenaline rush. I feel like I could jump off a building or something! Oh, wait, I just did that.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Over the Edge for Gilda’s Club

119 Rose Dr.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 763-6776

https://gildasclubsouthflorida.org/

