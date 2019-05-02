Chris rages against household items at Wreck It in Oakland Park

Chris is a pretty laid-back guy. But every now and then, even the calmest of us like to relieve some stress. His latest Keeping Up With Chris segment promises to be a smash hit. Deco’s unlicensed therapist, Chris Van Vliet, is here with the diagnosis.

Have you ever been so mad that you just had to break something, and then after you broke that plate or that glass or whatever it was, you realized it was your plate or glass, and now you’d have to clean it up?

Well, at Wreck It in Oakland Park, you can take all of your pent-up aggression out and not have to deal with any of the aftermath.

We all know that frustrating feeling. The constant printer jams in the movie “Office Space” led to this famous scene of what many employees wish they could do.

*Characters in “Office Space” beat the printer with a baseball bat*

Wreck It in Oakland Park let’s you pay to do just that.

Ricky Ballester, owner: “This is a place where you come and break stuff for fun.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And this is way cheaper than therapy.”

Ricky Ballester: “Yeah, absolutely. That’s definitely one of the things that we’ve heard several times.”

Packages start at $35 for this rage room anger management.

Before we go in, we put on some safety gear…

Ricky Ballester: “So we’re going to put these on. We’re going put on some gloves here.”

Then we select our weapon of choice.

Chris Van Vliet: “Let’s wreck some stuff!”

Chris Van Vliet: “We’ll start off small here with just a bottle. OK! I’m very excited, by the way.”

*Chris hits the bottle with a baseball bat*

Chris Van Vliet: “Ohhhhhhhh! Wow! OK! Can we break more?”

*Chris switches his bat for a crowbar*

Chris Van Vliet: “Alright! How about we try a little crowbar action now?”

*Chris hits the bottle with the crowbar*

Chris Van Vliet: “Ohhh! This is too much fun!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Bottom of the 9th. Two out. Bases loaded. Van Vliet steps to the plate.”

*Chris hits another bottle with a bat*

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s gone! Homerun!”

Breaking stuff is fun, especially when you direct your anger at something specific.

Chris Van Vliet: “Got two bottles here because this is a big one. I’m dedicating this one to the traffic on [Interstate] 95.”

*Chris breaks the bottle with a crowbar*

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah! Take that, 95!”

Chris Van Vliet: “I think it’s time to wreck the old trusty VCR, and they are not trusty at all, which is why we are wrecking it.”

*Chris hits the VCR with a sledgehammer*

Chris Van Vliet: “Don’t think you’re going to be watching much on this thing.”

To go along with the VCR, how about some VHS tapes?

*Chris hits the VHS tapes with a sledgehammer*

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s how you know it’s wrecked, right there.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Alright! Time for the grand finale. This is going to break so well.”

*Chris hits the lamp with a crowbar*

Chris Van Vliet: “Ohhh! That was awesome!”

I had way too much fun doing that.

People always ask me, “Chris, what are you going to do next for Keeping Up With Chris?” Well, how about you tell me? The crazier, the better! Email me: KeepingUpWithChris@wsvn.com.

If you have a particular type of room you’d like to wreck, they can arrange that too. They can build an office or a kitchen or whatever else you’d like.

FOR MORE INFO:

Wreck It

4348 NE 5th Ave.

Oakland Park, FL 33334

954-951-0347

https://www.wreckitftlaudy.com/

