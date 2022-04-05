You know what they say, “watch out for that truck,” if a truck’s coming, but they also say you shouldn’t date people you work with, especially when you work for the CIA.

Runaway trucks are one thing, but running into an old flame, now that’s something seriously scary, and in “All The Old Knives,” a couple who used to live and work together have to meet up. Like, no choice.

Coming face to face with an ex can be awkward, especially if there are questions about the past. In “All The Old Knives,” Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton are ex lovers and former secret agents.

Chris Pine: “Henry and Celia are CIA operatives that are working at the Vienna Station in 2011 and 12, when a terrorist attack takes place, and they have a really intense love affair happening that they’re trying to keep under wraps.”

A decade after they’ve broken up and she’s out of the CIA, they’re forced to go over the deets of an old case.

Chris Pine: “Henry has been tasked by his superiors to figure out what went wrong during that terrorist attack, because it looked like there was a mole at the station.”

An investigation opens a Pandora’s box of emotions and information.

Chris Pine: “The whole movie’s about the still, kind of, burning embers of the passion between these two lovers, and also figuring out what happened 10 years ago.”

“All The Old Knives” shows the lengths people will go to for their loved ones. For Thandiwe, the take away was…

Thandiwe Newton: “I think it’s not a good idea to bury yourself for the person, you know what I mean? Like, it’s important for balance.”

We know what some of you were thinking, what’s her name?

Thandiwe Newton: “I’m Thandiwe Newton.”

We thought it was Tandy. We’ll let her explain.

Thandiwe Newton: “I just used the shortened version of my name for years, because that was easier for people to pronounce.”

Her co-star doesn’t have that problem.

Chris Pine: “I’m Chris Pine.”

I guess, once you hit it big in Hollywood, you can get people to call you anything you want.

Thandiwe Newton: “I think my name is really lovely. I don’t expect everyone to use it. I just wanted to be able to give people the opportunity.”

When it comes to these two, the only name you have to remember is the name of the movie: “All The Old Knives.”

Thandiwe started using the original spelling of her name just last year, professionally. That news got over shadowed by COVID, but now that’s she’s on a press tour, she gets to share it with everyone.

