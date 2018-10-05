Chris learns how to wakeboard without a boat at Miami Watersports Complex

Have you ever thought to yourself, “I sure would do a lot more wakeboarding if I just owned a boat?” Chris knows he has. No longer do you need to spend all that money on a boat to tow you around. After all, the two happiest days of a boat owner’s life are the day they buy it and the day they sell it. But that has all changed thanks to Miami Watersports Complex.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m surprised to know that this exists right in the heart of Miami.”

Ignacio “Nacho” Hernandez, Miami Watersports Complex: “Yeah I know, it’s amazing. We definitely have a little hidden paradise here.”

Miami Watersports Complex at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah has 91 acres of crystal clear water for you to go wakeboarding.

Chris Van Vliet: “These people are wakeboarding behind us without a boat.”

Ignacio “Nacho” Hernandez: “They’re without a boat. We have this awesome cable system. It comes from a pulley system from the snow lifts. Once you get the hang of it, it feels just like a boat.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’ve wakeboarded three times in my life. The last time was 15 years ago, so this will be real interesting.”

If you have your own gear, it’s $34 for two hours of fun on the water. Tack on another $14, if you’re like me and you have to rent.

Chris Van Vliet: “So there’s some people doing some pretty impressive stuff out there. I will not be doing that clip you just saw there. I will not be doing that.”

I get into position, get ready and…

*falls on face*

Chris Van Vliet: “Well that wasn’t so good.”

This is the beginner track by the way. There’s no obstacles and no speed really — just really a chance to try to get up.

Which I do, on the second try.

Now it’s on to the actual course, where not only do I get up, but I stay up. And I’m feeling pretty good.

Until I fall, and that seemed to be the theme for a while.

Oh, I forgot to mention that when you wipe out, you have to grab your board and walk alllllll the way back to the start.

Chris Van Vliet: “Ugh. That’s like the walk of shame.”

But eventually we go it!

Sure, my form isn’t good — at all. But you might notice, that I am still on my feet (and not flat on my face).

Chris Van Vliet: “I just feel like it’s a life lesson. If after 14 times you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try again.”

What should I do next? Sword swallowing? Fire juggling? Hit me up at keepingupwithchris@wsvn.com.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Watersports Complex

401 E 65th St.

Hialeah, FL 33013

(305) 476-9253

http://www.aktionparks.com/miami-watersports-complex/

