Chris Hemsworth takes Netflix by storm in action thriller ‘Extraction’

Wanna know how big a star Chris Hemsworth is? He has the biggest movie in America — even though theaters are closed! The actor is taking Netflix by storm with his new movie “Extraction.” Here’s a look.

Right off the bat, you can tell Chris Hemsworth’s job in “Extraction” is nothing like yours.

Golshifteh Farahani (as Nik Kahn): “This is an extraction.

Chris Hemsworth (as Tyler Rake): “Who are the players?”

Golshifteh Farahani (as Nik Kahn): “Biggest drug lord in India versus biggest drug lord in Bangladesh.”

In the new Netflix movie, Chris has a killer job, really. He’s a mercenary.

Chris Hemsworth: “The first time I read the script, I thought it was brilliant.”

“Extraction” could have been called “Extra Action,” because it’s nonstop.

Still, Chris says, this crazy movie has heart.

Chris Hemsworth: “It was just a unique quality and combination of insane action, and action I hadn’t seen before, but with an emotional resonance and a heartbeat that I think people can connect to.”

In “Extraction,” Chris gets paid to rescue a kidnapped kid in Bangladesh. Besides, he’s got nothing better to do.

Chris Hemsworth: “The character is a very broken individual, a bit of a lost soul when we meet him.”

Now here’s some good news for fans. Chris says he had to be in better shape for “Extraction” than he was to play Thor in “The Avengers,” if that’s even possible.

Chris Hemsworth: “This film, I needed to be as athletic as the character was. and what was required, so there was a lot more functional training for me, and a lot more flexibility and movement and fight choreography, very detailed, more than I have ever done before.”

If you want to check out Chris’ extra incredible body, “Extraction” is currently streaming on Netflix.

