Chris goes on a wet and wild adventure inside the Seabreacher

You may have heard of a Seabreacher or seen videos online of one of these beasts, but let me tell you, nothing is quite like riding in one. It’s kinda like a roller coaster — if a roller coaster could go underwater and then immediately jump out of it.

Chris Van Vliet: “So how exactly do you describe this to people?”

Kim Barber: “We describe this as a boat meets a fighter jet meets a submarine.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Whoa.”

It’s called a Seabreacher.

Chris Van Vliet: “And it goes very fast.”

Kim Barber: “Sixty miles an hour on top of the water, and 25 miles an hour underneath.”

Not only does it dive under the water; it also has the power to jump clear out of it!

This is no ordinary shark. It’s 17 feet long, weighs more than 1,400 pounds and has a 230 horsepower supercharged engine.

Chris Van Vliet: “So you’re going to be the one who is taking me out on this ride today.”

Brandon Landis, Seabreacher pilot: “Yes, sir.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What do I need to know?”

Brandon Landis: “Hold on. Don’t puke on me.”

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, so I can puke elsewhere.”

Brandon Landis: “Yeah, just puke towards the floor.”

We get loaded up.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, it’s a tight squeeze.”

After loading in, we then head out for deeper water, where the fun can begin.

*Chris gets inside the Seabreacher*

Chris Van Vliet: “OK! It’s about to get crazy!”

*Chris rides in the Seabreacher*

Chris Van Vliet: “We are under the water!”

*Chris keeps riding in the Seabreacher*

Chris Van Vliet: “So fast! Yeah! Woo!”

After 15 minutes of diving, flying and rolling through the water, our thrill ride finally ends.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, my God. It may look like I’m wet right now. This is actually all just pee.”

*Chris takes a deep breath*

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m just trying to catch my breath here. That was insane! Wow!”

There is nothing quite like that rush.

With the Seabreacher, you know you’re in a cool ride when all of the multi-million dollar yachts have their phones out and they’re taking photos of you.

