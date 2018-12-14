Chris goes horseback riding at Silver Lining Equestrian

In the legendary words of Big & Rich, save a horse, ride a cowboy. Chris Van Vliet has apparently never heard that song. Chris is horsing around in this week’s Keeping Up with Chris.

Chris Van Vliet: “There are a lot of horses here.”

Tricia Sales, owner: “Yes, there are.”

Chris Van Vliet: “How many in total?”

Tricia Sales: “There’s 14.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Fourteen of them!”

Silver Lining Equestrian is in South Florida’s wild, wild west — better known at Southwest Ranches — where that right there will hopefully be me.

Tricia Sales: “We teach hunter jumper-style of horseback riding lessons.”

But before we get to any of that, first I need to meet my horse.

Chris Van Vliet: “So who’s this?”

Tricia Sales: “This is Manaka.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I brought some treats to win Manaka over. Oh, you see those treats, don’t you?”

(Chris feeds horse)

Chris Van Vliet: “You ready? So you like me now, right? We’re friends?”

Next, I gear up.

(Chris puts helmet on)

Chris Van Vliet: “What do we think?”

Tricia Sales: “Looks good.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, yeah? You’re lying.”

Now that I look that part, the fun begins.

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, you ready, Manaka? Remember, I’m the guy who fed you carrots. Don’t forget that.”

Tricia walks me through the basics, and I saddle up.

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, I’m on a horse!”

Tricia Sales: “Are you nervous?”

Chris Van Vliet: “No. Should I be?”

Gotta love that blind confidence, right?

Tricia Sales: “So stand up.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, this is terrifying!”

Tricia Sales: “Straight up.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I have no balance for this.”

I’m just a few minutes into it, and it’s clear that…

Chris Van Vliet: “There is a lot more to horseback riding than just sitting on the back of a horse and riding.”

Look at the others: graceful, majestic. It’s as if they were born to do this! Then look at me…

Chris Van Vliet: “I feel like I’m going to fall every time.”

Chris Van Vliet: “My horse riding skills are so bad that we are going to switch to a different horse. This is Dante.”

I learned the basics on Manaka, but now Dante is going to be the horse I jump with!

Chris Van Vliet: “Little nervous. We’re good, right? Hey, I said we’re good, right?”

OK, it’s time. Although you may notice the obstacle is significantly lower for me.

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, here we go. Ohhh, crap!”

(Chris falls off horse)

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m OK! I’m OK!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, I didn’t do anything right. Well, I landed fine. Wow.”

That was scary, but as the saying goes, I get back in the saddle.

(Chris goes over jump)

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, OK! I didn’t fall this time! I didn’t fall. We kinda did it in slow motion, but we did it!”

I’m not quite sure that what I did there at the end really counts, but all right. What should I do next? Send me an email at keepingupwithchris@wsvn.com.

FOR MORE INFO:

Silver Lining Equestrian

14001 Luray Road

Southwest Ranches, FL 33330

(847) 529-8977

