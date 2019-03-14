Chris goes fishing for peacock bass with YouTuber Monster Mike

There are plenty of fish in the sea, but there’s only one place in the sea to catch a very special kind of fish. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is here to reel us in with the details.

Peacock bass are an awesome looking fish, and yeah, South Florida is the only place in the entire country where you can catch them.

I met up with fishing YouTuber, Monster Mike, who showed me how to catch these beasts. The best part is you don’t need a boat to do it!

Oh, and I know I’m already a pretty excitable guy, but I get super excited when I fish.

Chris Van Vliet: “We got this peacock bass here. You spin around, we’re in someone’s neighborhood!”

Chris Van Vliet: “This man has almost 700,000 subscribers on YouTube, and you’re known for catching fish in some pretty unique ways.”

Monster Mike: “Yeah, I caught sharks on huge, pink flamingo floats.”

Monster Mike (in YouTube video): “I got a shark!”

Monster Mike: “I caught fish using a ‘Finding Nemo’ toy.”

Monster Mike (in YouTube video): “We turned a toy into a lure.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You’re also the guy who’s known for catching a bass in a sewer.”

Monster Mike (in YouTube video): “Ohhhh! Ha, ha, ha!”

Chris Van Vliet: “The cool thing about peacock bass is, this is the only place in the entire country where you can catch them.”

Monster Mike: “They stocked these waters in 1984 with these peacock bass to control the cichlid population. Been catching them since I was 3 years old.”

Monster Mike: “We’re going to be using live shiners. Peacock bass can’t resist. Man, this is like candy to them.”

Monster Mike: “Man, I can’t wait for today.”

*Monster Mike hits Chris’ chest*

Chris Van Vliet: “I can’t wait.”

*Chris hits Monster Mike’s chest*

Monster Mike: “I can’t wait!”

*Monster Mike hits Chris’ chest again*

Chris Van Vliet: “I can’t wait for it!”

*Chris hits Monster Mike’s chest again*

Monster Mike: “Let’s go.”

*Chris and Monster Mike start fishing*

Monster Mike: “Look, there’s the peacock right there.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah, I see him. I see him.”

Monster Mike: “Oh, he just swiped at you. Leave it, leave it, leave it, leave it! Oh, my God! You’re going to get that fish. That fish has your name written all over it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Ohhhh! Got him! I got him!

Monster Mike: “You got him! That’s a giant!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, man!”

Monster Mike: “Oh, my gosh, guys!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Don’t fall in, Mike. It’s a good one.”

*The fish jumps*

Monster Mike: “Ohhhh!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Here he comes.”

*Monster Mike pulls the fish out of the water*

Monster Mike: “Woo! Getting this party started!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Catching these Miami monsters.”

Chris Van Vliet: “She’s going back in the water.”

*Chris releases the fish back into the water*

Chris Van Vliet: “Catch you again next time when you’re bigger.”

*Chris and Monster Mike keep fishing*

Monster Mike: “Yes! Yes!”

*Monster Mike falls over while trying to reel in a fish*

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, you’re good.”

*Chris pulls out another fish from the water*

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeaahhhhh!”

Monster Mike: “Look at this guy.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Nice.”

Monster Mike: “To make your small fish look bigger, let’s show them the trick.”

*Chris brings the fish closer to the camera*

Chris Van Vliet: “Huge now!”

Monster Mike: “Just like that.”

*Chris and Monster Mike keep fishing*

Monster Mike: “Look, there’s a giant sitting right there.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That is a monster.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Get that bait down there.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, that is way bigger than I thought!”

Monster Mike: “Yes. Let it drop. Let it drop. Now, walk back up and let your line lay down.”

Chris Van Vliet: “There he is!”

Monster Mike: “Yes, you got him!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Biggest fish of the day!”

Monster Mike: “You got him! That’s a big peacock bass from Miami.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Look at the size of this thing.”

Monster Mike: “Trophy!”

Monster Mike: “Come here, beautiful fish.”

*Monster Mike pulls the fish out of the water*

Monster Mike: “Ohhhhhhh!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Ohhhhhhh, man!”

*Chris shows off the fish to the camera*

“Chris Van Vliet: “Look at the size of this thing.”

*Chris and Monster Mike high five*

Monster Mike: “That’s the fish of the day right there!”

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, he’s going back in the water.”

*Chris releases the fish back into the water*

Chris Van Vliet: “See you, buddy.”

