(CNN) — People magazine has crowned actor Chris Evans this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The unveiling was made on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” with help from John Oliver and Dwayne Johnson.

In a bit that aired on the show, Oliver sat in the show’s audience as Colbert announced the winner from two finalists — Oliver and Evans, who Colbert called an “incandescent supernova of hotness.”

When Evans’ name was announced, a miffed Oliver prompted the audience to boo and stormed out angrily, demanding a “recount” as he exited.

The former “Captain America” star, who couldn’t appear on the show, was instead congratulated by Johnson on the set of their movie, “Red One.”

“It means a lot coming from a former Sexiest Man Alive,” Evans tells Johnson in the video.

Johnson, a 2016 Sexiest Man cover star, however, goes on to correct him: “I never give the title up….I’m Sexiest Man Alive in perpetuity, which means for life.”

Evans, confused, tries to get clarification, but Johnson stops him.

“Let me ask you a question, brother. Am I alive?… Am I still sexy? You bet your sexy mouth I am. We’re sharing it!”

Evans agrees and the two sexiest men alive live, apparently, happily ever after. But not before Johnson prompts his co-star to say something “sexy” into the camera and Evans obliges.

“Go vote tomorrow.”

Evans succeeds fellow Marvel alum Paul Rudd on the Sexiest mantel.

