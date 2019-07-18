Chris cruises on a Rolls from mph club at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

There are cars most of us drive, like a Toyota Corolla or a Honda Civic. Then there are cars we only dream of driving. Chris’ dream came true when he got behind the wheel of a car that would break the bank for a decade.

It’s not every day that you get to drive a car that’s worth as much as your house, but for me, Thursday became that day. I paid a visit to mph club at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where they let you ball out like you’re in a music video.

Chris Van Vliet: “There is seriously no better city for this than Miami. Like, Miami completely lends itself to cars like this.”

Liram Sustiel, mph club: “That’s exactly why we’re here. Being at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel is a thing. We make it like a lifestyle. When you come sleep here, you drive one of the fancy cars, you enjoy your stay, and you enjoy the weather on Miami Beach.”

Mph club (lowercase on purpose) is an exotic car rental company based out of the Fontainebleau Hotel. They let you get behind of the wheel of your dream car.

Chris Van Vliet: “As we look behind us here there are four cars and if I do the math real quick in my head, this is probably about a million dollars, maybe?”

Liram Sustiel, MPH Club: “Just a little over that. So today we have a Lamborghini Urus 2019 model, we have a Ferrari 48 GTB, the newest Ferrari Portofino, that just came out as well, and my favorite, the Rolls-Royce Dawn.”

Rentals start at $495 a day, depending on the car, but…

Liram Sustiel: “We have actually two promotions we’re running right now. During the weekday it’s a 50% off deal, so literally any car you want, 50% off during the weekdays.”

For guests staying at the Fontainebleau Hotel, on weekends it’s buy one day, get the second day free. Oh, and you’ll be driving the same cars featured in music videos with Rick Ross, Taylor Swift and Marshmello.

Liram Sustiel: “All right are you ready?”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m ready.”

Liram Sustiel: “Let’s do this.”

Chris Van Vliet: (holding up keys) “There we go.”

Chris Van Vliet: (opening driver’s side door) “Look at this car!”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m like so carefully getting into it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “There’s a button to close the door! Ah, ha, ha, ha!”

Liram Sustiel: “Makes it easy.”

Liram Sustiel: “Put your foot on the brake and hit ‘start.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “Definitely need to buckle up.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Welp! See ya later!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Wow!”

Chris Van Vliet: “What would it cost to rent this car?”

Liram Sustiel: “Well, this specific vehicle is $1,500 per day.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Wow.”

Chris Van Vliet: “We should probably just see what kind of power it has. OK! OK!” (laughs)

Chris Van Vliet: “The amount of looks that we got was crazy.”

Liram Sustiel: “A whole bunch of thumbs up.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Thank you so much.”

You don’t have to be a guest of the hotel to rent from MPH Club. Oh, by the way, that Rolls-Royce I was so cautiously driving? It costs $350,000!

FOR MORE INFO:

mph club

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

888-674-4044

www.mphclub.com/fontainebleau-exotic-car-rental-miami

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.