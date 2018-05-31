Chris attempts to become a ninja at Gecko ParX

Chris headed to Gecko ParX in Weston to check out the indoor warehouse filled with everything he’s ever wanted to do from climbing a rock wall to jousting.

Chris Van Vliet: “I look around here and I’m not sure where to start.”

John Duran, owner: “We have 10 attractions here in the indoor warehouse facility from a ninja course, rock wall, rope course, dodgeball, basketball, slackline, jousting.”

It’s big inside Gecko ParX in Weston — 40,000 square feet of awesomeness to be exact.

Chris Van Vliet: “Can you just hold this for a second? There’s something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

*slam dunk*

Chris Van Vliet: “OK and we’re back to continue the interview now.”

Sorry, I got a little distracted there.

Chris Van Vliet: “I like the idea here that you’re getting a workout in without feeling like you’re getting a workout in.”

John Duran: “You know, we call it de-couching. We’re taking the kids off the couch, bringing them in here and they don’t know they’re working out.”

The de-couching will run you $19.99 an hour — and it’s fun for all ages.

Chris Van Vliet: “Do you think you could make me a ninja in an hour?”

Julio Santiago, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ competitor: “I can try.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Like nope, we can’t make that happen.”

Julio Santiago, the resident in-house ninja at Gecko ParX, is going to help me unleash my inner ninja.

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, it’s just a matter of going for it, right?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, these are not stable at all.”

Now what do you get when you combine trampolines and dodgeball? You get this … trampoline dodgeball!

Yes, that’s Julio walking backwards on a tightrope course they call the slack line — and here’s me attempting to just go forward.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh wow”

*falls*

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, well, we tried.”

Next to that is the jousting — Iike full on American gladiator style!

And again…

Looks like I need some practice.

Gecko ParX is fun for the parents too. You know why? Because they serve beer and wine!

If you have an idea for me to try, email me at keepingupwithchris@wsvn.com.

FOR MORE INFO:

Gecko ParX

3305 Corporate Ave.

Weston, FL 33331

(954) 526-8180

http://geckoparx.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.