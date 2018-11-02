Chris aims for the bullseye in Everglades Archery class

I think we’re going to need to baby-proof the Newsplex because someone keeps letting Chris play with dangerous objects. He’s at it again this week. Here’s Deco’s resident daredevil with his latest Keeping Up with Chris.

So you might remember a few weeks ago, I tried my hand at ax throwing. I figured, let’s keep this trend going on hurling things really fast at a target.

We’ve seen archery take center stage in movies like “Robin Hood,” “The Avengers” and “The Hunger Games.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What would you say is the key to getting a great shot?”

Michael Delgado, board member: “You have to practice. Practice the correct form, learn it the right way.”

And that’s exactly why I’m here at Everglades Archery in Homestead. It’s a beautiful 18-acre archery club with targets in the open and along the wooded trails.

Safety is first here (as it should be) when you’re wielding something like a bow and arrow.

Chris Van Vliet: “I am putting this on backwards, we are not off to a good start. What happens if I don’t have this thing on?”

Michael Delgado: “If we don’t have that and you didn’t hold it right, you’re going to slap your forearm and it’s gonna hurt.”

After gearing up, I get some pointers on how to hold the bow, the proper form and then…

Michael Delgado: “Whenever you’re ready, just slowly release it.”

*shoots arrow*

Michael Delgado: “Beautiful!”

Chris Van Vliet: “You’re saying that was beginner’s luck?”

Michael Delgado: “No.”

Chris Van Vliet: “No? That’s beginner’s skill!”

My first few shots are surprisingly pretty good.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m most happiest about this one. See that? Look at that! That was my third shot!”

And now all I want to do is hit that bullseye again.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh this is addictive! Give me all the arrows!”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s like I’m laughing, laughing, then I get all serious when I’m holding this.”

Michael Delgado: “It’s good, it’s good. Concentration.”

But for every good shot, there were shots that weren’t as good.

Chris Van Vliet: “So now we’re stepping things up just a little bit. We’re in the woods, there’s a balloon on the target. Let’s see how many tries it takes to pop it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh! So close!”

*hits balloon*

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah, haha! Woo!”

I like how on TV we made it look like it only took me three tries to pop that balloon.

So what should I do next? Email me at keepingupwithchris@wsvn.com.

I feel like this segment should just be renamed to “Chris Screams and Yells ‘Woo.'” It seems like a fitting title.

FOR MORE INFO:

Everglades Archery

17415 Bauer Dr.

Homestead, FL 33031

(305) 582-2263

https://www.evergladesarchery.com/

