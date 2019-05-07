Chotto Matte on South Beach colors everything pink for sakura season

It is time to think pink, and no, this isn’t a baby gender reveal. One Miami restaurant wants guests to enjoy spring in a colorful way.

Spring has sprung at Chotto Matte on South Beach.

Anthoanette Rojas, event coordinator: “Chotto Matte Miami is a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine. We have been open for a year in Miami.”

This time of year, they’re paying homage to their global goodies.

Anthoanette Rojas: “In honor of spring, we are taking after sakura season, which is spring season in Japan.”

Sakura means cherry blossoms in Japanese.

Since the bright pink flowering trees aren’t common in South Florida, Chotto Matte has brought the colors of spring in Japan to us.

Anthoanette Rojas: “In honor of spring, not only are we having this beautiful installation of cherry blossoms, but we are also bringing it to the table by showcasing dishes that are pink in a pink tone.”

From savory to sweet, the sakura dishes are pretty in pink.

Anthoanette Rojas: “We are getting the pink hues in the dishes by using natural flavors like beet root and blueberry. It does not change the flavor. It is very subtle. It is just a shade of pink.”

From pastel pink sashimi to a sushi roll with pink rice, the color scheme is carried out throughout the menu.

Anthoanette Rojas: The tempura is definitely an interesting dish, and we got the color with beet root juice.

Andrea Nuzzi, customer: “I think it’s delicious. It’s colorful. It’s exciting. It’s something different.”

Even the drink and dessert have pink hues too.

Anthoanette Rojas: “The rain drop jelly is a famous Japanese dessert, and we have incorporated into sakura season in color and taste.”

The tree installation and the sakura menu will be around till the end of June.

Anthoanette Rojas: “The tradition for cherry blossoms for sakura season is to dine and eat underneath the tree.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Chotto Matte Miami

1664 Lenox Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-690-0743

https://www.chotto-matte.com/

