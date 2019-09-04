Chocolate Salami/ Via Emilia Garden, Miami

(WSVN) - It’s a recipe that’ll have you saving room for dessert. A creative way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Giancarlo “Wendy” Cacciatori

The Restaurant: Via Emilia Garden, Miami

The Dish: Chocolate Salami

Ingredients:

3 ounces butter (about 3/4 stick, room temperature)

7 ounces dark chocolate chips – melted

2 tbsp. sugar

1 cup cookies (digestive biscuits or vanilla wafers-broken)

1 egg

Method of Preparation:

Blend the eggs with the sugar until sugar is completely melted.

Steam butter and chocolate together.

Combine all the ingredients adding the cookies.

Put everything in the freezer and let it set for one hour.

After one hour pour it on a parchment paper sheet and roll it in salami shape.

Put it back in the freezer for 1 hour.

Unwrap, slice and serve sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Via Emilia Garden

3500 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

786-359-4990

http://www.viaemiliagarden.com

