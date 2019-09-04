Chocolate Salami/ Via Emilia Garden, Miami

(WSVN) - It’s a recipe that’ll have you saving room for dessert. A creative way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Giancarlo “Wendy” Cacciatori
The Restaurant: Via Emilia Garden, Miami
The Dish: Chocolate Salami

Ingredients:
3 ounces butter (about 3/4 stick, room temperature)
7 ounces dark chocolate chips – melted
2 tbsp. sugar
1 cup cookies (digestive biscuits or vanilla wafers-broken)
1 egg

Method of Preparation:

  • Blend the eggs with the sugar until sugar is completely melted.
  • Steam butter and chocolate together.
  • Combine all the ingredients adding the cookies.
  • Put everything in the freezer and let it set for one hour.
  • After one hour pour it on a parchment paper sheet and roll it in salami shape.
  • Put it back in the freezer for 1 hour.
  • Unwrap, slice and serve sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Via Emilia Garden
3500 N Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
786-359-4990
http://www.viaemiliagarden.com

