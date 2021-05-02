Chocolate Puff Pastry Twist/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Sweets are such a guilty pleasure and most of us love them. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you know she probably loves them too.
The Dish: Chocolate Puff Pastry Twist
Ingredients:
- 1 package frozen puff pastry with two sheets- thawed but cold
- All-purpose flour to dust work surface
- 1 cup chocolate hazelnut spread (such as Nutella)
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp sea salt
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Unfold one sheet of the puff pastry onto a lightly floured work surface. Using a rolling pin, lightly roll the pastry out to a rectangle shape.
- Spread 1/2 cup chocolate hazelnut spread on the pastry, leaving a 1-inch border around all of the edges. Gently sprinkle sea salt on the chocolate.
- Beginning with the longest end, tightly roll up the pastry into a log. Cut the log in half lengthwise, then carefully wind together the two pieces to form a twist, pinching the ends together to hold the twist in place.
- Repeat the process with the second sheet of puff pastry and hazelnut spread. Put both twists on the baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, whisk the egg and then brush it atop the twists. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove the twists from the oven and allow them to cool for at least ten minutes on the baking sheet before slicing and serving.
—
