Chocolate Puff Pastry Twist/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Sweets are such a guilty pleasure and most of us love them. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you know she probably loves them too.

The Dish: Chocolate Puff Pastry Twist

Ingredients:

1 package frozen puff pastry with two sheets- thawed but cold

All-purpose flour to dust work surface

1 cup chocolate hazelnut spread (such as Nutella)

1 large egg

1 tsp sea salt

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unfold one sheet of the puff pastry onto a lightly floured work surface. Using a rolling pin, lightly roll the pastry out to a rectangle shape.

Spread 1/2 cup chocolate hazelnut spread on the pastry, leaving a 1-inch border around all of the edges. Gently sprinkle sea salt on the chocolate.

Beginning with the longest end, tightly roll up the pastry into a log. Cut the log in half lengthwise, then carefully wind together the two pieces to form a twist, pinching the ends together to hold the twist in place.

Repeat the process with the second sheet of puff pastry and hazelnut spread. Put both twists on the baking sheet.

In a small bowl, whisk the egg and then brush it atop the twists. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove the twists from the oven and allow them to cool for at least ten minutes on the baking sheet before slicing and serving.

—

