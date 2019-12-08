Chocolate Pistachio Coconut Bark/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Everyone has a sweet tooth now and then, and tonight we’re going to teach you a recipe that is sure to satisfy. That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Chocolate Pistachio Coconut Bark

Ingredients:

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate (at least 70% cacao), chopped

1/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup roasted pistachios

pinch of flaky sea salt (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Roast pistachios and coconut flakes for about 8 minutes.

Melt your chocolate in a double boiler (or microwave).

Pour the melted chocolate on parchment paper and spread in into a square about an 1/4 inch thin. Sprinkle with roasted nuts, coconut and sprinkle on some sea salt. Freeze for 15-20 minutes, then break into pieces.

To Plate:

– Serve whenever you feel like a snack! You can store in the refrigerator in a plastic bag for quick bites.

Serves: 8-10

