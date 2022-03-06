Everyone loves a sweet treat, and that’s just what’s in the oven today. Let’s grab a Bite With Belkys!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 cup self rising flour

1 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk (or one 14 oz. can)

3 large eggs

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Line an 8 X 4 inch loaf pan with parchment paper.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine cocoa powder, flour, condensed milk and eggs. Blend until smooth.

Pour batter into the loaf pan. Bake for about 65 minutes.

Insert a toothpick or knife. If it comes out clean, it’s done.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.