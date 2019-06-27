Chip and Joanna Gaines donate $1.5 million to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

(WSVN) - “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a large donation to a well-known children’s hospital.

According to People, the couple donated $1.5 million to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Along with the donation, the couple also presented the St. Jude Target House with a new permanent playhouse they designed.

The St. Jude Target House is a long-term housing facility for families of St. Jude patients.

The money for the donation was raised through a social media campaign called the #ChipInChallenge, which also saw the participation of other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Kacey Musgraves.

The money for the donations will be used to ensure that patients at the hospital will not have to pay for treatment.

