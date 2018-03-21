Chilled Atlantic Shrimp/Amara at Paraiso

Fresh Florida seafood makes a perfect base for a Latin dish we’re making tonight. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Paley

The Restaurant: Amara at Paraiso

The Dish: Chilled Atlantic Shrimp

Ingredients:

24 ea head-on U-10 white shrimp

15 ea red fresno pepper, stemmed

5 ea large garlic cloves, roughly chopped

½ cup granulated sugar

6 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp kosher salt

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 ea lime

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

extra virgin olive oil

maldon sea salt (garnish)

Method of Preparation:

For the shrimp, carefully peel off the shell between the head and tail, leaving enough near the head to it stays attached the the body of the shrimp. With a pairing knife, cut a small channel down the back of the shrimp to devein. Keep shrimp cold while making the marinade.

For the marinade, combine the fresno pepper, garlic, sugar, fish sauce, salt and olive oil in a blender and pulse until smooth. Cover the shrimp with enough marinade to completely coat them and reserve the rest of the marinade for later use. Let the shrimp marinade for 2-4 hours.

Bring a wood or charcoal grill up to 350-450 degrees. Quickly grill the shrimp, developing a nice char. The shrimp cook quickly, about 2-3 minutes per side. Take off the grill and baste with some remaining marinade, then cool the shrimp until ready to serve.

To Plate:

Divide the shrimp evenly among the serving plates. Garnish with a wedge of lime, sea salt, chopped cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil.

Serves: 4-6

Serving Suggestion:

TNT cocktail (Reposado tequila, agave, tamarind)

Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 702-5528

www.amaraatparaiso.com

