Chilled Atlantic Shrimp/Amara at Paraiso

Fresh Florida seafood makes a perfect base for a Latin dish we’re making tonight. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Michael Paley
The Restaurant: Amara at Paraiso
The Dish: Chilled Atlantic Shrimp
Ingredients:
24 ea head-on U-10 white shrimp
15 ea red fresno pepper, stemmed
5 ea large garlic cloves, roughly chopped
½ cup granulated sugar
6 tbsp fish sauce
2 tbsp kosher salt
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 ea lime
¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
extra virgin olive oil
maldon sea salt (garnish)
Method of Preparation:
- For the shrimp, carefully peel off the shell between the head and tail, leaving enough near the head to it stays attached the the body of the shrimp. With a pairing knife, cut a small channel down the back of the shrimp to devein. Keep shrimp cold while making the marinade.
- For the marinade, combine the fresno pepper, garlic, sugar, fish sauce, salt and olive oil in a blender and pulse until smooth. Cover the shrimp with enough marinade to completely coat them and reserve the rest of the marinade for later use. Let the shrimp marinade for 2-4 hours.
- Bring a wood or charcoal grill up to 350-450 degrees. Quickly grill the shrimp, developing a nice char. The shrimp cook quickly, about 2-3 minutes per side. Take off the grill and baste with some remaining marinade, then cool the shrimp until ready to serve.
To Plate:
Divide the shrimp evenly among the serving plates. Garnish with a wedge of lime, sea salt, chopped cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil.
Serves: 4-6
Serving Suggestion:
TNT cocktail (Reposado tequila, agave, tamarind)
Amara at Paraiso
3101 NE 7th Ave.
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 702-5528
www.amaraatparaiso.com
