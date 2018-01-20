(WSVN) - If you’re looking for something that’s quick, healthy and full of great flavor, you’re in luck! Chickpea salad is on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Chicken Avocado Burgers
Ingredients:
15 oz. can chickpeas
1 can tuna
1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
1/3 cup red onion, finely chopped
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
1 tbs. fresh lemon juice
2 tbs. olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
– Drain tuna, then place ingredients in mixing bowl and stir until combined.
To Plate:
Serve as a salad with crusty bread, or make a sandwich with pita bread!
Serves: 2-4
