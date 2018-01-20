(WSVN) - If you’re looking for something that’s quick, healthy and full of great flavor, you’re in luck! Chickpea salad is on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Chicken Avocado Burgers

Ingredients:

15 oz. can chickpeas

1 can tuna

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

1/3 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

1 tbs. fresh lemon juice

2 tbs. olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

– Drain tuna, then place ingredients in mixing bowl and stir until combined.

To Plate:

Serve as a salad with crusty bread, or make a sandwich with pita bread!

Serves: 2-4

