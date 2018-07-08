Chicken Vegetable Ramen/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a main course meal that’s quick and easy! That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Chicken Vegetable Ramen
Ingredients:
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (chopped into bite-sized pieces)
2 packages chicken flavored ramen noodles
3 cups water (or more if you like it soupy)
2 tbs. hoisin sauce
2 tbs. soy sauce (low sodium)
1 tbs. rice vinegar
2 tbs. sesame oil
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. ginger powder
1/2 red bell pepper, sliced thin
1/2 yellow bell pepper, sliced thin
1/2 onion, sliced thin
1/2 cup cashews
Scallions for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Whisk together hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, garlic powder and ginger powder.
Add diced chicken breasts to the marinade and toss to coat. Add this to a pot or deep skillet on high heat and cook until the edges of the chicken start to turn white, and the marinade reduces.
- Add water, sliced peppers and onions, and let it come to a boil. Put ramen noodles in and add seasoning packets. Stir well. Add cashews and cook for another few minutes until noodles cook through and cashews and vegetables become tender.
To Plate:
- Garnish with chopped scallions and enjoy!
Serves: 6
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.