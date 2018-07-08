Chicken Vegetable Ramen/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a main course meal that’s quick and easy! That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Chicken Vegetable Ramen

Ingredients:

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (chopped into bite-sized pieces)

2 packages chicken flavored ramen noodles

3 cups water (or more if you like it soupy)

2 tbs. hoisin sauce

2 tbs. soy sauce (low sodium)

1 tbs. rice vinegar

2 tbs. sesame oil

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. ginger powder

1/2 red bell pepper, sliced thin

1/2 yellow bell pepper, sliced thin

1/2 onion, sliced thin

1/2 cup cashews

Scallions for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Whisk together hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, garlic powder and ginger powder.

Add diced chicken breasts to the marinade and toss to coat. Add this to a pot or deep skillet on high heat and cook until the edges of the chicken start to turn white, and the marinade reduces. Add water, sliced peppers and onions, and let it come to a boil. Put ramen noodles in and add seasoning packets. Stir well. Add cashews and cook for another few minutes until noodles cook through and cashews and vegetables become tender.

To Plate:

Garnish with chopped scallions and enjoy!

Serves: 6

