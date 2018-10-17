Chicken Parmesan/ Sette Osteria

(WSVN) - Grab some chicken next time you’re at the supermarket to whip up a well-known Italian dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nick Flores

The Restaurant: Sette Osteria, Miami

The Dish: Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:

6 6 oz. chicken breasts

1 cup flour (season with salt)

4 eggs (for egg wash, can include herbs of your liking)

3 cups bread crumbs

1/4 cups olive oil

2 cups tomato sauce

1 lb. mozzarella cheese slices

Method of Preparation:

Slice chicken breast in half and pound until thin.

Coat chicken breast in flour, followed by egg wash and bread crumbs.

With olive oil in hot pan, gently pan sear chicken on each side for 2-3 minutes. Drain oil or move chicken to oven-safe pan.

Ladle tomato sauce over chicken, then place slices of fresh mozzarella cheese over chicken and bake until cheese is melted.

To Plate:

Ladle tomato sauce onto plate, top with finished chicken. Garnish with Parmesan cheese. Serve with any vegetable or starch of your liking.

Serves: 4-6

Serving Suggestion:

Chianti Classico

Sette Osteria

2103 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

(305) 576-8282

https://www.setteosteria.com/

