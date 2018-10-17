Chicken Parmesan/ Sette Osteria

(WSVN) - Grab some chicken next time you’re at the supermarket to whip up a well-known Italian dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Nick Flores
The Restaurant: Sette Osteria, Miami
The Dish: Chicken Parmesan
Ingredients:
6 6 oz. chicken breasts
1 cup flour (season with salt)
4 eggs (for egg wash, can include herbs of your liking)
3 cups bread crumbs
1/4 cups olive oil
2 cups tomato sauce
1 lb. mozzarella cheese slices
Method of Preparation:
- Slice chicken breast in half and pound until thin.
- Coat chicken breast in flour, followed by egg wash and bread crumbs.
- With olive oil in hot pan, gently pan sear chicken on each side for 2-3 minutes. Drain oil or move chicken to oven-safe pan.
- Ladle tomato sauce over chicken, then place slices of fresh mozzarella cheese over chicken and bake until cheese is melted.
To Plate:
Ladle tomato sauce onto plate, top with finished chicken. Garnish with Parmesan cheese. Serve with any vegetable or starch of your liking.
Serves: 4-6
Serving Suggestion:
Chianti Classico
Sette Osteria
2103 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-8282
https://www.setteosteria.com/
