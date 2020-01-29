Chicken Lollipops/ The Deck at Island Gardens, Watson Island

(WSVN) - Here’s a winning recipe for your Super Bowl party. A South Florida chef’s new spin on chicken wings will have everyone cheering for more. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alfio Longo

The Restaurant: The Deck at Island Gardens, Miami

The Dish: Chicken Lollipops

Ingredients:

Chicken wings – 6 full-size

Oil – 2 cups (for frying)

Marinade

2 tsp chili powder

2 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp black pepper freshly ground

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp soy sauce

Batter

½ cup flour

½ cup corn flour

1 tsp chili powder

1 egg

¼ cup water

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, whisk together tall the marinade ingredients; chili powder, ginger garlic paste, black pepper, salt and soy sauce, and mix until fully combined, set aside.

Slice a full-size chicken wing into three parts along with the joints. Discard the wing-tip (or you can save them for making chicken stock).

Start with the drumette (the upper, meaty, one-bone part of the wing) and cut along the circumference of the thin end to disconnect the bone from the meat. Slide down the meat so the drumette becomes a lollipop.

Separate the two bones joins of the winglet (the middle, two-bone part of the wing). Cut along the circumferences of both ends, so the bone and the meat are no longer connected. Take out the thinner bone, and slide down the meat into one end of the thinner bone.

Add the prepared chicken lollipops into the marinade. Stir and cover. Leave in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Mix all batter ingredients until smooth without lumps. Dip the meat end of the chicken lollipops into the batter.

In a medium-sized pot, heat the oil to 170˚C (340˚F). Deep fry the chicken for 5 minutes until the batter becomes golden brown, and the chicken is cooked throughout.

To Plate:

Using a reserved amount of the marinade, brush onto finished chicken. Serve with blue cheese dip on the side.

The Deck at Island Gardens

888 MacArthur Causeway

(Watson Island Park)

Miami, FL 33132

786-627-4949

http://www.islandgardens.com

