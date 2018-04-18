Chicken and Tostones/ Mixto Food & Drink

(WSVN) - Want to fry up a Latin American favorite? It’s a cinch as you’ll see as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Victor Ramirez

The Restaurant: Mixto Food & Drink

The Dish: Chicken and Tostones

Ingredients:

1 bag of chicken

3 green peppers

3 onions

10 cloves of garlic

1 Chef’s spoon of garlic powder

1 Chef’s spoon of paprika

1 Chef’s spoon of chili powder

10 green plantains

½ quart of salt

½ quart of sugar

Veggie scraps

Method of Preparation:

Chicken Prep:

Cut chicken from each breast, separating them. Clean any excess fat from chicken and discard. Cut rib meat and save in separate container.

Brine Prep:

In large pot, fill halfway with water. Add salt and sugar. Place cleaned chicken in pot. Cover using plastic wrap, date and refrigerate for 24 hours.

Vegetable Prep:

In large pot, add vegetable oil and place on medium heat. Rough chop green peppers, onion and garlic, and place into large pot.

NOTE: Veggie scraps can be added to pot, as well.

Add 3 quarts of water to pot; add garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, and chicken. Cook for 30 minutes. Let cool and then pull chicken into shreds.

Tostone Prep:

Cut plantains into at least two inch sections. Fry in large saucepan or fryer with vegetable oil until plantains are 50 percent cooked. Take out of pan and let cool before smashing into circular shape. Fry tostones a second time to brown outside.

To Plate:

Place tostones on plate; add shredded chicken on top. Garnish with pickled onions and jalapeños with a side of garlic aioli.

Serves:

6-8

Serving Suggestion:

Pinot Grigio (Serenissima)

Mixto Food & Drink

17 Westward Dr.

Miami Springs, FL 33166

(786) 420-5517

