Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya/ The Balcony, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - Here’s an easy-to-make meal for the family, especially if you love a little spice. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Simon Porter

The Restaurant: The Balcony, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

Ingredients:

5 oz. diced chicken

4 oz. 41/50 peeled shrimp

4 oz. sliced chorizo

4 oz. sliced Andouille sausage

3 oz. kidney beans

4 oz. mixed bell peppers

½ diced onion

1 tsp. crushed garlic

½ qt. 16 oz. long grain rice

1 qt. chicken stock

4 tbsp. tomato purée

2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 oz. grapeseed oil

2 tbsp. Cajun spice

Chopped parsley (garnish)

Salt & pepper (to taste)

Method of Preparation:

Add the grapeseed oil to a medium pot/pan with a lid on medium heat. Add and sautée the crushed garlic, mixed bell peppers, diced onions, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and Andouille sausage for one to two minutes. Add rice and stir well.

In a separate bowl, mix tomato purée, tomato paste, chicken stock and Cajun spices, then add to the pot with the kidney beans. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes in a covered pot, stirring often to ensure it doesn’t stick or burn. Add more stock if needed.

Season to taste (the best time to do this is at the end when the Jambalaya is cooked).

To Plate:

Place in desired serving dish and garnish with chopped parsley. Serve with cornbread on side.

Serves: 4-6.

Serving Suggestion:

Vieux Carré (made with cognac and bourbon)

The Balcony

1309 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(754) 200-6344

https://thebalconylasolas.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.