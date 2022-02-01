New year, new me. We might be a month into 2022 here in SoFlo, but Asia is just kicking off their New Year.

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend almost an entire day flying to get there.

Deco’s checking out a hot spot that’s ready to roar into the year of the tiger.

Get fired up for Chinese New Year!

CH’I Restaurant and lounge at Brickell City Centre is ready to celebrate the year of the tiger!

Tony Guerra: “Everything is about the year of the tiger this coming year. It’s about strength, fortitude, endurance. And here at Ch’i, that’s what we want.”

Ch’i is pulling out all the stops for Tuesday’s festivities.

The restaurant is rolling out a $75 prix-fixe, four course menu featuring some of their Chino-Latino specialties, like the crispy chicken wontons.

Tony Guerra: “We deep fry them and make them really nice and crispy and serve them with our special soy sauce.”

And you can’t go wrong with their signature pork belly!

Tony Guerra: “Our char-roasted pork belly is made with a miso ginger glaze and served with pickled vegetables.”

Jake Weiss: “The food was really good. It’d probably be hard to pick a favorite, but if I did, I’d have to go with pork belly. It’s really good.”

The fun doesn’t stop with the food because the restaurant is also gonna have a DJ spinning tunes, and it wouldn’t be a party without a dragon show!

Tony Guerra: “When you visit us at Ch’i, you’re gonna experience the dragon show throughout the course of your dinner evening. The dragon comes out, surprises everyone, walks to the tables, interacts with the customers. You can take pictures, selfies and be part of the fun.”

Jake Weiss: “I had no idea that it was coming. Yeah, out of nowhere, just this dragon came, and honestly it was a perfect ending to a great night. There’s no better place in Miami to come to celebrate Chinese New Year.”

FOR MORE INFO:

CH’I Restaurant

701 South Miami Ave., #339A

Miami, FL 33131

305-257-8726

chibrickell.com

