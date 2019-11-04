Cher extends 2020 tour dates to include AmericanAirlines Arena

MIAMI (WSVN) - The AmericanAirlines Arena has announced Cher has extended her “Here We Go Again” tour with additional dates in 2020 to include a stop at the arena by popular demand.

According to a press release, Cher will be performing at the AmericanAirlines Arena, along with special guests Nile Rogers and CHIC, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

In addition to the announcement of extended tour dates, she will also be performing on the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday, Nov. 25, and has released a new fragrance dubbed Eau de Couture, which she has worked on for the last four years.

The perfume is available exclusively on ScentBeauty.com.

Tickets for Cher’s “Here We Go Again” tour will be available to the general public on Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m.

