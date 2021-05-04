Chela’s Beer Garden to throw first Cinco de Mayo fiesta in a year complete with tacos, mariachi band

Today is May 4th. In Spanish, it’s Quatro de Mayo.

That means, tomorrow we party our butts off on Cinco de Mayo! And Deco knows just the place to eat, drink and be merry.

Mariachi music is only part of the Cinco de Mayo celebration going down Wednesday at Chela’s Beer Garden in Miami Lakes.

Julio Cabrera: “As a Mexican place, we’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a lot of margaritas beers and a lot of tacos, tacos, and more tacos.”

You got that? There’ll be margaritas and beers and tacos. Lots and lots of tacos.

Really, we’re not kidding.

Julio Cabrera: “We’re also gonna have shrimp tacos, we’re gonna have slow-braised short rib tacos, we’re gonna have chicken tacos, all types of tacos.”

OK, there’s more than just tacos to chow down on at this outdoor soiree.

Julio Cabrera: “And outside on the party, it’s gonna be more tacos and guacamole and chips.”

The guys in the mariachi band will be rocking non-stop.

Julio Cabrera: “We’re gonna have mariachis all night long.”

There’s also a show going on inside, at the bar. Don’t worry, the bartenders won’t spill a drop of their two special cocktails.

So you can celebrate Drink-o de Mayo.

Julio Cabrera: “The passionfruit basil jalapeno and the cucumber cilantro margarita. They are special margaritas created for that day.”

There was no Cinco de Mayo party at Chela’s last year. The pandemic took care of that.

That makes Wednesday’s bash extra special.

Julio Cabrera: “It’s our responsibility for the neighborhood of Miami Lakes and Hialeah to make a really good party for Cinco de Mayo. It’s what people here in the neighborhood deserve.”

You’re gonna eat. You’re gonna drink. You’re gonna dance. How can you beat that?

Julio Cabrera: “People are really hungry to celebrate and to go outside.”

Jessica Martinez: “It’s gonna be really cool, I’m really excited. They have really good food, drinks. I know there’s gonna be mariachi and I’m really excited to dance.”

