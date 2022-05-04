When life gives you limes, make margaritas. The annual celebration is right around the corner, Cinco de Mayo, and Deco’s ready for a fiesta. We’re checking out a party, in fact, that is sure to be the “taco” the town.

Strike up the band and get a little crazy, because this is Cinco de Mayo. Chela’s Beer Garden in Miami Lakes is throwing the ultimate fiesta.

William Yanes: “Cinco de Mayo is our big bash. We love Cinco de Mayo, of course. We’re a Mexican themed restaurant, and this is party time for us. It’s one of the biggest days of the year.”

This place really knows how to get the party going, and they’re pulling out all the stops for the Fifth.

William Yanes: “We have mariachi. We have DJs. We have our hora loca, and of course, we’re gonna have fresh food coming out all day.”

Think of it as two parties in one. You can take a seat inside and munch on some tasty tacos or chips and guac all getting seranaded by the band or maybe get your drink on with refreshing margaritas at the bar.

Hey, sharing is caring. The party continues outside where the DJ is spinning tunes from a food truck that was converted into the ultimate set up.

William Yanes: “It’s a DJ truck. There’s speakers all over the truck. There’s gonna be an LED screen on top of the truck. The truck itself is gonna have the DJ pumping the music, and we are gonna be taping them into our house speakers, so you will get that vibe throughout the whole building.”

And things get really wild during the restaurant’s hora loca.

William Yanes: “Hora loca means ‘crazy hour,’ the happiest hours of the night, and that’s when we kick it up a notch, take it to the next level.”

So whether you’re checking out Chela’s for the food, the drinks or the vibes on Cinco de Mayo, this party is sure to “guac” your world.

Woman: “Honestly I thought it was amazing, between the mariachis, the food was spectacular and the drinks. You have to come here, for sure. It’s a great local spot, and it’s delicious, and it’s always a great time.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.