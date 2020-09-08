Chef Ramsay, football fare fills Fox’s prime-time programming

Food and football. We have a double helping of both this week. Fox starts and ends the week on the gridiron, with plenty of the colorful Chef Ramsay in between. Here’s a look.

Kevin Costner (as Sonny Weaver): “I need you to make a splash.”

It’s first and goal for “Fox Monday Movies,” celebrating the return of football with a showing of 2014’s “Draft Day.”

The film features the late Chadwick Boseman, who plays an Ohio State linebacker who becomes a top pick for the Cleveland Browns.

Kevin Costner stars as the Cleveland Browns’ general manager. Ivan Reitman directs, Jennifer Garner and Denis Leary co-star.

Chef Christina Wilson: “Let’s go, guys. Grab your sous chefs and get into your kitchen.”

Tuesday starts with a replay of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 17, when the top three contestants take on vacation cuisine in a last challenge before the finale.

That’s followed by “Prodigal Son” with Malcolm and Ainsley out to reveal what guest star Dermot Mulroney’s Nicholas Endicott is hiding.

MasterChef contestant: “Oh, my God, look at that.”

Wednesday, revisit “MasterChef” Season 10, when the home cooks travel to London to make meals for diners, including Chef Gordon Ramsay’s family, at his flagship restaurant.

Gordon Ramsay: “What’s the secret behind a great pizza?”

Thursday is another helping of Chef Ramsay shows with a replay of “24 Hours to Hell and Back.”

Krista Marie Yu (as Jen): “You don’t have to be a vegetarian to want to save a buck.”

Then, the Baxters bring the laughs with back-to-back “Last Man Standing” Season 8 episodes.

Rounding out the week is “WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown.”

After the season premiere of Fox NFL Sunday, there’s a special sneak peek episode of “The Masked Singer” Season 4.

